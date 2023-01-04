CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives, including a 6-year-old child.
Maryland State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 9:05 a.m. on Route 404, east of Bullock Road. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville was driving east when it drifted into the westbound lane of Route 404, crashing head-on into a Toyota.
Police say three passengers in the Jeep; Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle, 17, and Nathan Henry Jr., 6, both of Bridgeville, Del., along with a 30-year-old female, died at the scene. The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police say the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, Marie Rosalia Granados, 40, of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash.
Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the crash. According to authorities, two occupants of the Jeep were flown by state police to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Police say another passenger in the Jeep was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.
Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours after the crash. Once investigations are completed, authorities will determine if charges will be filed.