CHESTERTOWN, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says a house fire is under investigation in Chestertown.
It happened around 11:11 a.m. on September 25 at 100 Longfellows Drive. A fire started in the crawl space spread to the rest of the one-story, wood frame home. The initial fire was started accidentally when hot work ignited combustible materials, which was discovered by a plumber in the crawl space.
The Church Hill Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responding agency. The fire took 30 firefighters about 30 minutes to control. No one was injured, but four people are now displaced and damages are estimated around $100,000.