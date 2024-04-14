SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Delaware State Police arrested four teenagers after a high-speed pursuit through Sussex County Saturday night.
Shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening, a silver Honda CRV with temporary Delaware registration fled from a traffic stop initiated by Bethany Beach Police Department.
Troopers saw that same vehicle speeding northbound on Coastal Highway near Fred Hudson Road moments later. Officers attempted to pursue the car but discontinued their efforts due to safety concerns from the excessive speed.
The vehicle was later discovered to be stolen within the Dover Police Department's jurisdiction. It then proceeded through Dewey Beach before turning eastbound onto Silver Lake Drive going towards Rehoboth Beach.
Delaware State Police monitored the vehicle from the sky until it eventually crashed near Olive Avenue and the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.
All four suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot. DSP, Dewey Beach Police Department, and Rehoboth Beach Police Department apprehended the suspects near the Henlopen Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.
DSP report that a 15-year-old was charged with the following offenses and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $12,5000 secured bond. This suspect was identified as the driver and charged with multiple traffic violations by additional law enforcement agencies.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest
A 17-year-old was charged with the following offenses and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500
-Conspiracy Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest
Another 15-year-old was charged with the following offenses and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest
A 14-year-old was charged with the following offenses and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest