DELMARVA - Communities across Delmarva are set to celebrate the Fourth of July and America's 250th. Those events are as follows.
DELAWARE
Kent County
Dover - Dover will be hosting a series of themed events beginning at 10 a.m. on July 4. The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will step off on Hazel Street and North State Street. Fireworks will be launched around 9:15 p.m.
Smyrna/Clayton - The annual parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. from Clayton Elementary School on Main Street on July 4. Fireworks are scheduled at dusk across from the Smyrna High School.
Sussex County
Millsboro - Millsboro is celebrating early this year with their Stars and Stripes Celebration set for June 27 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street, with events moving to the Millsboro Little League ballpark at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
Bethany Beach - On July 3, Bethany will hold a parade beginning at noon. On July 4, fireworks are scheduled to follow a 7:30 p.m. performance by the band Uncaged.
Dewey Beach - Fireworks will be launched from a barge in front of Rusty Rudder and Northbeach on July 4 at dusk.
Lewes - An art festival will be held on July 4 at St. Peter's Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade will begin at 2 p.m. and The Doo-Dah Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks will launch at dusk. Other events are planned for Lewes' weekend-long celebration.
Laurel - Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4.
Fenwick Island - The Fenwick Island Independence Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. on July 4. It will step off from Faucett-Okie Park.
Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth will celebrate on July 5. Fireworks are set to launch around 9:30 p.m. on the beach and can be seen from the beach and boardwalk. The Funsters will perform at the bandstand beginning at 8 p.m. and again after the fireworks.
MARYLAND
Wicomico County
Willards - The Wicomico East Side Chamber of Commerce will host a celebration beginning at 5 p.m. on July 3 at the Willards Elementary School. Fireworks will launch at dusk.
Salisbury - Red, White and Boom and the City of Salisbury will host a celebration on July 4 at James M. Bennett High School. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks are set to start around 9:15 p.m.
Hebron - The Hebron Fireman's Carnival is currently running and will host fireworks on July 4. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. and close at 9:30 p.m., with all patrons and members able to stay and enjoy fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Worcester County
Berlin - Fireworks will be held on July 3 at dusk in Heron Park.
Snow Hill - An evening of family fun and celebration will be held in Downtown Snow Hill and Sturgis Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 3. Fireworks are set to begin around 9 p.m.
Ocean City - Ocean City will have celebrations at two locations. Music and art performances will take place on July 4 beginning at 6 p.m. on N. Division Street. Music will begin at Northside Park at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Ocean Pines - The July 4 Carnival & Fireworks will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Park. Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.
Dorchester County
Cambridge - Fireworks will be held over the Choptank River on July 4 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can see them from Long Wharf, Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh, or the Cambridge Harbor. You can also watch from the water if you have a boat.
Somerset County
Crisfield - Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at the Crisfield City Dock on July 5. The night will include various activities, live music, food, and more. Fireworks are set to begin around 9 p.m.
Queen Anne's County
Chester - The Queen Anne's County Independence Day Celebration is set for July 1 and will be held on the lawn next to the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center in Chester. Family fun activities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks set for 9:15 p.m.
Centreville - Centreville will host a celebration on July 4 with food, historical exhibits, games, music, and more.
Talbot County
Oxford - Fireworks will be held on the "Strand," a riverside street along the Tred Avon River. They're set to begin at dusk.
Easton - The Easton Carnival is underway now at Waterside Village at the Easton Shopping Center. On July 4, the carnival will have live music at 7 p.m. and fireworks after dusk.
St. Michaels - The town will host Fireworks in the Harbor on July 5. Fireworks will be held between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA
Accomack County
Chincoteague - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company Carnival is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4 at the CVFC Carnival Grounds. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
We will update this article as more events are posted.