Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva.
If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.
Maryland
- Berlin: Sunday, July 3, at dusk, Heron Park, 10009 Old Ocean City Boulevard.
- Cambridge: Monday, July 4, 9-10 p.m. on the Cambridge waterfront.The best fireworks viewing is at Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh, 1 Somerset Ave. and at Long Wharf Park, High and Water streets. Fireworks generally start at dusk, at around 9:15 p.m. Bring your own chairs or blankets and snacks.
- Crisfield: Saturday, July 2, 9 p.m, at the city dock.
- Easton: Monday, July 4, at dusk; The location for the fireworks show is behind Target in the Waterside Village Shopping Center, on the corner of MD Route 33 (St. Michael’s Road) and MD Route 322 (Easton Parkway). The rain date for the fireworks show will be July 5.ber
- Hebron: Saturday, July 2, at dusk.; Hebron Carnival Grounds. The rainout date will be on July 3.
- Ocean City: On Saturday July 3 - Sundae’s in the Park Independence Day Celebration - celebrate Independence Day at Northside Park during Ocean City’s Sundae’s in the Park Concert series. Sundae’s in the Park will feature a 7 p.m. concert by “Mike Hines & the Look” and an intimate firework show at 9 p.m. July 5 - American Idol Star Jay Copeland Performs at Northside Park. Enjoy a FREE concert by American Idol Star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland at 8 p.m. Delmarva’s very own Idol will rock the house with crowd favorites to celebrate the holiday with his fun and upbeat energy. (Note: There will be no fireworks featured during or after the July 5th concert at Northside Park). July 5 - Downtown on the Beach & Boardwalk. Music at the Caroline Street Stage will kick off at 8 p.m. with the unique fireworks show beginning at 9 :30 p.m. The show’s rare features will be a departure from a traditional display, and will include new fireworks features by Celebration Fireworks Company. Unlike traditional firework displays, this year’s show will include a few surprises. To capture the show as the spectacle it should be, you will need to enjoy the celebratory display from the beach between the amusement pier and 3rd Street.
- Ocean Pines: Monday, July 4, 5-8:45 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 11144 Cathell Road. This year's event will feature carnival games, dry slides and bounce houses for children, plus live music and food and drink vendors. Children’s wristbands are $10 and are good for all slides and bounce houses. Wristbands will be required for those attractions only. All sales will be cash only. General admission is free and open to the public. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. and go until roughly 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will launch from the north side of the pond, by Cathell Road. A viewing zone will be fenced off from Manklin Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial. There will be no viewing along Ocean Parkway, from Cathell Road to Manklin Creek Road. There will also be a “safe zone” marked by an orange fence, from the pond to the firehouse. No one may enter the marked area. Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets. Parking will be available in the area near the Ocean Pines Library and Taylor Bank. Parking will not be allowed along Ocean Parkway. Limited handicapped parking will be available in a marked area just south of the Sports Core Pool.
- Oxford: Sunday, July 3: Tred Avon Yacht Club and the Town of Oxford will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display over the Tred Avon River, beginning at dark, around 9 pm. Bring a lawn chair and view from The Strand, Town Park, or other sites along the river, or from your boat!
- Salisbury: Monday, July 4, Red White and BOOM at James M. Bennett High School on College Avenue. Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.; Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Plenty of free parking. Call Brian 410-726-0926 or Ryan 347-371-1672 for more information.
- Snow Hill: Friday, July 1: Fireworks will light up the sky above Pocomoke River when Snow Hill hosts its second First Friday Independence Day celebration on July 1 starting at 5 p.m. Stroll Green Street for extended business hours, and enjoy enjoying tunes from Klassic Soul and beverages from the Downtown Snow Hill's cash bar. There will be activities for kids. Then, browse local artisan vendor booths on Bank Street as you make your way to Sturgis Park for the bounce house, food vendors, and DJ Smack. End your evening with the fireworks show.
- St. Michaels: Saturday, July 2, 7-10 p.m.; The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 213 N. Talbot St. In celebration of Independence Day, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum opens its doors for a night of live music each year. The St. Michaels fireworks will launch after dusk that evening, with CBMM’s waterfront campus a great venue from which guests can enjoy them.
- Willards: Sunday, July 3: The town will host Independence Day celebrations starting at 4 p.m. at Willards Elementary School. There will be food vendors, games, live music and more, sponsored by the Wicomico East Side Chamber of Commerce. Fireworks will cap the celebrations.
Delaware
- Bethany Beach: Monday, July 4, downtown, at dusk.
- Dover: Monday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m., over Legislative Mall. Weather conditions such as passing rain showers could mean they have to be launched later or earlier, so organizers suggest getting there by 8 p.m. just in case. Also keep in mind fireworks cannot be launched in high winds.
- Laurel: Monday, July 4: The town's 28th Annual "4th of July Celebration" will begin mid-afternoon at 3 p.m. This year's following entertainment will include food vendors, non-food vendors, a petting zoo, two live bands, a car show at Janosik Park, a parade, and a firework display.
- Lewes: Monday, July 4: A full day of festive fun will begin in Lewes on Second Street with old-fashioned kids’ games from 9 a.m. to noon. Then, people typically line the railings along the canal to watch the Independence Day Boat Parade from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The evening kicks off with the annual makeshift Doo-Dah Parade, which leaves from Manila Avenue down Kings Highway. It usually takes off at about 5 p.m., but it is also often at the whims of the organizers. Fireworks will launch from a barge in the bay off Savannah Beach at about 8:30 p.m. The fireworks can be seen throughout town, especially at higher elevations. The bridges at Savannah Road and Freeman Highway will be closed, so it may be wise to park downtown and walk toward the fireworks if possible.
- Middletown: Sunday, July 4, at dark, at Silver Lake Park. The fireworks shooters decide when to shoot off the fireworks, so the time could be between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. to start. The shooters want the sky to be dark to make for the best display. Silver Lake Park opens at 6 p.m. with food items for sale by local non-profit groups.
- Rehoboth Beach: Sunday, July 3. Festivities begin at 8 pm with a live performance at the bandstand. A fireworks display created by Zambelli Fireworks will launch at approximately 9:30 pm, but be aware that, depending on weather conditions, fireworks could launch as early as 8 pm or later than 9:30. Fireworks are launched from south of Rehoboth Avenue and are visible up and down the beach and boardwalk.
- Smyrna/Clayton: Monday, July 4, at dusk. Fireworks will launch from James. T. Vaughn Sr. Little League Park, Duck Creek Parkway, across from Smyrna High Schoola nd Middle School.
Virginia
- Cape Charles: Monday, July 4: The town's Independence Day festivities are celebrated each year with craft and food vendors set up all day on Bay Avenue. A very festive parade from Bay Avenue to Mason Avenue takes place at 10 a.m. Games and contests are scheduled throughout the day including a corn hole tournament and a youth basketball tournament. There willl be an afternoon showing of “The Sandlot” at the Palace Theatre.