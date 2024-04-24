SALISBURY, MD - A fourth man has been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged child sex abuse and other charges by suspects affiliated with New Dimensions Ministries in Salisbury.
According to court documents, a criminal indictment was issued against Frederick Lewis Montgomery, 51, on 8 charges including child abuse, sex offenses, and assault.
The charges against Montgomery allege the offenses took place between 1986 and 1994.
Montgomery was arrested Tuesday, April 23rd, court documents show.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes confirmed to WBOC Wednesday that Montgomery’s arrest was in relation to the investigation into members of New Dimensions. Two suspects face over twenty charges. Another, Alonzo Leon Parker, Jr., is accused of 100 offenses.
Dykes previously told WBOC investigators were looking for more victims and suspects in the case as the abuse appears to be institutional.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney said a statement from the Child Advocacy Center was forthcoming.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.