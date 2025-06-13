ARREST GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Bethany Beach Police Department has announced the arrest of a Frankford man in connection to an alleged rape earlier this month.

Police say they were notified of the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Bethany Beach limits on June 1 via the South Coastal Health Campus in Millville. 

Following a thorough investigation, police say they arrested Mark Buckheit Jr., 35, of Frankford on June 11.

Buckheit has been charged with Rape 2nd Degree Without Consent (Class B Felony) and Unlawful Sexual Contact 3rd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Police say a no contact order has been issued between Buckheit and the victim. Buckheit was taken to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $21,000 secured bond.

Mark Buckheit Jr

Authorities say information on this case will remain limited due to the nature of the charges, the sensitivity of the case, and in consideration of the victim.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you