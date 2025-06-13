BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Bethany Beach Police Department has announced the arrest of a Frankford man in connection to an alleged rape earlier this month.
Police say they were notified of the rape of a 19-year-old woman in Bethany Beach limits on June 1 via the South Coastal Health Campus in Millville.
Following a thorough investigation, police say they arrested Mark Buckheit Jr., 35, of Frankford on June 11.
Buckheit has been charged with Rape 2nd Degree Without Consent (Class B Felony) and Unlawful Sexual Contact 3rd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).
Police say a no contact order has been issued between Buckheit and the victim. Buckheit was taken to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $21,000 secured bond.
Authorities say information on this case will remain limited due to the nature of the charges, the sensitivity of the case, and in consideration of the victim.