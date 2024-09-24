FREDERICA, DE - Fire marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged two others.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire happened on Sept. 24, around 5:44 a.m, in the 100 block of Front Street. The Frederica Volunteer Company reportedly arrived to find fire on the first and second floors of the home. Several mutual aid fire companies also responded to the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.
Fire marshals say the home was occupied at the time, but everyone was able to escape without injury. However, a dog died in the fire. The family is reportedly being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Fire officials say two other homes were also damaged by the fire. Delaware Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause.