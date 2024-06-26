FREDERICA, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning fire in Frederica that left two elderly victims in critical condition Wednesday.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was first reported on Sycamore Dr. in the High Point Mobile Home Park just after 3 a.m. on June 26th. Firefighters from the Magnolia and Bowers Beach Fire Companies responded and began fighting the fire which had spread into the mobile home from an attached deck.
Neighbors and a passing driver who had initially called 911 rescued two elderly victims from inside the home before firefighters arrived, according to investigators. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Crozer Medical Center in Pennsylvania. Both were listed in critical condition.
One person involved in the two victims’ rescue was also taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation but has since been released.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was under control just before 4 a.m. Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the Kent County fire is still under investigation.