FREDERICA, Del.- A Frederica man was arrested Sunday afternoon following a string of car thefts earlier this month.
Delaware State Police say they received a report of a suspicious person at the Valero gas station at 7865 Old Beach Rd. around 3:30 p.m. Police found Karl Jones, 28, and on the property who had active felony warrants for the theft of three cars, one which had been stolen form the same Valero parking lot on Oct. 6.
Jones was arrested without incident due to his wanted status.
Jones was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 3 counts
- Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,000 secured bond.