Westover, MD - The Somerset County Health Department is out with its COVID-19 testing schedule for January. All events will be at the Health Department campus, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD.
Testing will be every Tuesday on January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
No appointment is needed. Face masks are required.
The test is a short nasal swab.
For questions about the testing, please call 443-523-1920 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Mon- Fri.
For information on COVID-19. click here for the Somerset County Health Department’s website