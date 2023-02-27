Free Drug-Prevention Campaign Coming to Delaware

DELAWARE - Officials say a prevention program is coming to the state that will show adolescents the effects of experimenting with drugs through a reality-based, interactive program.
The Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families announced on Feb. 27 that the program was coming to the state.
The Reality Tour, a project of the nonprofit, CANDLE. Inc., launched in 2003 and is now an award-winning program in nine states. Officials say with the funding provided by the Substance Abuse Block Grant, the program will be offered in Delaware, statewide.
According to DSCYF officials, the participants will watch skits depicting criminal arrests, overdoses, and funerals to demonstrate the risk of what could happen if a youth becomes addicted to drugs. They will also hear directly from police officers and individuals in recovery.
The skits and presentations are designed to spark conversations between adults and children, encouraging them to talk about their experiences and values in order to build a strong family approach to preventing drug use. The goal is to help youth look beyond the present and appreciate the longer-term consequences of their actions. The ultimate goal is for every child to be proud to say, “I have never tried drugs.”
Founder Norma Norris said, “I commend the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families for being the first to recognize the advantage of making family drug prevention education a statewide effort. Reality Tour forms the foundation for years of discussion about drugs and alcohol within the family.”
Officials say the Reality Tour will debut its volunteer-driven program on Wednesday, March 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth. Shows will be held at The Cause and Bellevue Center on March 23 and the Bear-Glasgow YMCA on March 25. An event at the Milford Boys and Girls Club will be announced soon.
Programs are free to participants, but registration is required, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For information, visit kids.delaware.gov/realitytour. Community groups interested in hosting substance abuse prevention programming can email Rochelle.Lazorchak@delaware.gov.
Because this a pilot program for the division, officials say feedback will be requested to gauge participant satisfaction and engagement.