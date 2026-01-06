EASTON, M.d. - The town of Easton has announced parking permits and metered parking enforcement will be on a temporary hold through Sunday, March 1.
Officials say this means all Town of Easton lot parking and metered areas will be free to park in and permits will not be required.
They say parking duration will still be enforced during this timeframe. In certain area where marked, street parking is still limited to three hours, and lots with specific time limits will also be enforced. Violations of these rules will result in a citation during this period.
Town officials say parking permits for lots will be made available for purchase again in the upcoming weeks.