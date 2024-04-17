MARYLAND - Riders will enjoy free trips on Bus, Light Rail, Metro, Commuter Bus, MARC, and Mobility on April 22.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration is encouraging people to ditch their cars on Monday, April 22, and enjoy a free ride across all transit services. Officials say by choosing transits, riders help decrease road congestion and vehicle emissions throughout the region.
“Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for future generations and transit is critical to that effort” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “There has never been a better time to try transit and decrease your carbon footprint.”
“As stewards of our planet we must embrace sustainable transit solutions that foster healthier communities,” said Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. “Offering a day of free transit allows Marylanders to experience the many transit options available to them and effect change in meaningful way.”
If you’re trying transit for the first time, you can use the website mta.maryland.gov or Transit app to plan your trip.