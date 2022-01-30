GEORGETOWN, De. - Many people across Delmarva broke out the shovel today to dig out in the frigid cold, but those freezing temperatures can cause slick spots on the road. Adam Calvert is a snow plow operator and says while the main roads are in good condition, the side roads can use more salt.
“It's still icy, the back roads are terrible still. The main roads aren't bad, the highways aren't bad but the back roads stay off of. Its cold and icy. Tires are spinning, four wheel drive the whole time down the road,” Calvert said.
Francisco Santos does not mind the work of shoveling a driveway or the cold weather.
“Well today I am just helping out my neighbor a little bit, ya know she is elderly age so I came to give her a little help, just shovel a little bit over there somebody else solved here so that's it and enjoying the weather,” Santos said.
On Sunday DELDOT was still spreading salt to try to melt some of the ice. Bert Crowder was clearing his driveway, but does not plan to leave home anytime soon.
“I've got to be careful walking around I am used to the ice and snow, I don't go out on it anymore than I have to, but the ice on the roads, now that they cleared most of the snow, it will be clear most of the afternoon, of course it will freeze overnight again but we don't go out much after dark anyway,” Crowder said.
Officials say if you do see salt trucks on the road give them plenty of space to operate.