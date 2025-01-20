DENTON, MD - As frigid temperatures grip the region, many residents are staying bundled up and avoiding prolonged exposure to the outdoors. With icy conditions still making travel hazardous, people like Ridgely resident Bianca Wright are taking extra precautions while on the road.
"It’s freezing! I’m trying my best like everyone else, staying in the house, staying in the car," Wright said. “The ice is the biggest concern, especially living in Ridgely. The back roads, I wish the county would clear the back roads a little more.”
While icy roads remain a challenge for drivers, the cold also brings concerns about rising utility bills. Denton resident Ronald Blaze-Jack expressed anxiety over the upcoming costs.
“Oh, I hate to see the electric bill—that’s what I hate to see,” Blaze-Jack said.
Health experts are also warning about the potential dangers of prolonged exposure to the extreme cold. Dr. Gene Newmier, a physician at Rose Hill Family Physicians, In Cambridge, explained that hypothermia can set in quickly under such conditions.
“When these temperatures come on like this and we’re not used to it, it can really get to you very quickly,” Dr. Newmier said.
The first signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, which is the body's way of generating heat. However, as the condition progresses, individuals may experience confusion, mental cloudiness, and in severe cases, cardiac arrest and death, according to Newmier.
Dr. Newmier advises residents to dress in layers and stay hydrated, particularly if they need to work outdoors in these harsh conditions. He emphasized the importance of seeking shelter at the first signs of distress.
As the cold snap continues, local authorities and residents alike are urging caution and vigilance to avoid cold-related illnesses and accidents.