ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NAT'L SEASHORE, Md. - Along the Dunes Trail in Assateague Island National Seashore is a sandy, salty environment, which is ideal for plants like seagrasses.
But when asked, visitors on Wednesday afternoon said they didn't know about an abundance of sweet treats that grow along the trails.
"[I had no idea], it's actually pretty harsh, and just from what we've read and seen, all the salt and the sand and stuff, not much would grow here other than the native trees," said Dale Inglehart, visiting Assateague from Ontario, Canada.
In fact, blueberries are just starting to form along the trail, one of several fruits you can enjoy on a hike - and one park rangers are encouraging visitors to safely explore.
"The end of May, early August time is when you're going to want to look for those blueberries and actually be able to gather blueberries and eat those blueberries," said U.S. Park Ranger Matt Rowe.
While visitors to any U.S. National Park are normally not allowed to remove anything from the park ("take only pictures, leave only footsteps"), at Assateague, visitors can take up to one quart per visit per person of fresh blueberries, blackberries, and grapes for personal consumption.
"They're sweet, they're a nice little snack, and they power you through your little hike that you have out there on the island," Rowe said.
Another visitor from Portland, Ore., had no idea the fruits were available, and hope they become a more integrated part of a park visit.
"I think it's really surprising and I hope that the rangers have a map so people can find the berries," said Skipper Maine.
Of course, Rangers remind you confirm the identity of any berries you're considering eating, and if you have any doubts, don't take any chances. Consult a plant guide, or download one of several free smartphone apps that use your phone's camera to help identify poisonous - or delicious - fruit.