The dock in Crisfield sat empty on Monday morning. Ferryboats from Smith Island and boats from Tangier Island stayed home to avoid icy and dangerous conditions. 
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Life on the water becomes increasingly difficult when temperatures drop, especially when frigid conditions create thick ice in nearly all of the peninsula's waterways.
 
While rivers, bays, sounds and marinas remain frozen solid, communities across the peninsula are responding in different ways. Some are staying off the water entirely, while others are preparing for a busy week ahead.
 
Typically, boats from Tangier Island and Smith Island can be seen docked in Crisfield, especially early in the morning. On Tuesday, however, those boats stayed home.
 
Shawn Ridgley, captain of the Eddie Somers, one of Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ icebreakers, said crews are working closely with island communities to ensure they remain supplied during the prolonged cold snap.
 
"I've been in contact with the islands, with the mayor of Tangier, with the ferryboat captains on Smith, making sure that they have what they need and setting up a schedule so we can service those guys and get them what they need throughout the next week," said Ridgley.

The icy conditions are not limited to Maryland. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry was shut down on Monday due to thick ice in the Delaware Bay and Cape May Canal.
 
"The bigger problem is in the Cape May Canal," said Heath Gehrke, Director of Operations. "It's too thick, we've had these prolonged cold temperatures, and the ice keeps getting thicker."
 
Elsewhere across the region, the Broadkill River, Elliott Island Marina, Slaughter Beach and Bowers Beach were all covered in ice. The Curtis Merritt Harbor on Chincoteague was also frozen.
 
Despite the conditions, some watermen are still finding ways to stay on schedule. Jim Dawson said he does not plan on canceling his fishing plans, thanks to help clearing a channel.
 
"Not since we had the help of Fisher's Marine, sitting here clearing the channel out," said Dawson. "He came and pushed water underneath of it to break it up."
 
Ridgley said the crew aboard the Eddie Somers is preparing for another busy week. The icebreaker is scheduled to work on the Wicomico River on Tuesday, head to Smith Island on Wednesday, and travel to Tangier Island on Thursday.

