DOVER, DE- After decades of being an unfinished and neglected dead end, Kerbin Street in Dover has finally been paved and completed, bringing relief to residents who have long awaited the improvement.
For more than 20 years, Jack V. and his wife, Rosemarie, have lived in this neighborhood, watching as the end of their block remained unfinished.
Jack V. says the dead end has looked the same for decades.
“I’ve been here with my wife for 20 years. That’s always been—not a sore spot—but an unfinished spot."
Rosemarie V. adds that the neglected stretch has been an ongoing source of frustration ever since they moved in.
“When you look to the other side, it’s gravel and trash sometimes and all that stuff."
This week, their long standing concerns were finally addressed.
Kerbin Street received a $77,300 makeover, transforming the gravel-strewn dead end into a fully paved street with handicap-accessible sidewalks and filled potholes.
Matt Devron, another resident, says the upgrades have already made a noticeable difference.
“We walk our dogs, and it’s a lot easier on them. There are a lot of young families in the neighborhood, so it’s easier for parents with strollers. It’s just a beautiful block, and we want to preserve it.”
The project gained traction after a community meeting earlier this year, where frustrated residents voiced their concerns to 2nd District Dover Councilmember Brian Lewis.
Brian Lewis, who was made aware of the issue back in August, explained that while the City of Dover initially told him there was no available funding for the project, he knew how important it was to the community and how long residents had been waiting for a solution.
“At the time, there was no funding available from the city to get this done. So we reached out to our state legislators, and they were able to assist us with funding through CTF funds, which are Community Transportation Funds.”
With funding secured, the improvements were completed, allowing residents to enjoy a fully restored street after years of neglect.
“It makes us feel like we are not forgotten. It’s an old block, and we just want to preserve it and make it great.”
Lewis noted that while most of the work is done, a few remaining potholes will be addressed soon, weather permitting.