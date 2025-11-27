FRUITLAND, Md. - Volunteers handed out hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals at Fruitland Baptist Church on Thursday.
On Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members could drive up to the church, or call ahead to have dinners delivered to their homes. Dinners complete with ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, drinks, dessert, and more were hand made at the church, both inside and outside with multiple ovens, many work stations, and dozens of volunteers.
"I love volunteering, I love helping others, and I love working at the church," said Carolyn Gray.
Gray spent her day prepping meals inside the church to then take outside to her son, Paul Curtis, who was manning the outside ovens and making the mashed potatoes. He says he has been volunteering for this event for over 20 years.
"People need help. I've been help before, so taking my time and come and join these wonderful people out here today for many, many years to give back and help those who need it."
Teresa Wood, the event's organizer, says enough food was made for over 100 meals and any leftover food will go directly to the Fruitland Baptist Church food bank. Over 300 meals were delivered directly to the homes of community members, as far from Fruitland as Princess Anne.