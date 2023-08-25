DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police have arrested a Fruitland man after a traffic stop in Dover Thursday afternoon.
Police say 37 year-old Yusuf Dixon is facing DUI, drug possession, and gun charges.
Around noon Thursday, police say a trooper patrolling US-13 and South Governors Avenue saw a car swerve over the dotted white line and change lanes without using a turn signal. Police say the trooper observed signs of impairment during the stop and took Dixon into custody after field sobriety tests. The trooper searched the car and reportedly found more than 18 grams of crack cocaine, about 53 grams of PCP, and a Glock handgun with an obliterated serial number hidden under the driver's seat. Dixon allegedly is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Dixon was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
- Traffic Offenses
Dixon was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $157,000 cash bond.