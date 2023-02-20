OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Delaware State Police announced Monday they plan to charge a Maryland man for felony home improvement fraud. Michael Tyler Joseph, 32, of Fruitland, is accused of defrauding a family of more than $23,000 through contract work that was never completed.
A family in Ocean View reportedly contacted the Delaware State Police in January regarding the alleged fraud. Joseph, owner of Elite Hardscapes LLC, had entered a contract with the family to build an addition on their home, police say. The family reportedly paid Joseph over $23,000 for the project but the work was not completed and the money never reimbursed.
Joseph may have used other company names in addition to Elite Hardscapes LLC, according to police. He is currently in custody in Maryland awaiting extradition to Delaware at which time the warrant will be executed.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit continues to investigate similar cases involving Joseph. Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded in a similar manner to please contact the Financial Crimes Unit by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.