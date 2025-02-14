FRUITLAND, MD - A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a man convicted of the grisly murder of his own mother in May of last year.
Police were first called to Sand Castle Boulevard in Fruitland on May 5th, 2024 just before 9 p.m. to find the body of Beatrice Gentry, 68, in a bathroom. The ensuing investigation revealed Gentry’s son, Jeremy Gentry, 48, argued with his mother over drugs and money before striking her repeatedly on the head with a crowbar, according to charging documents.
Police reports say Gentry then dragged his mother’s body to the bathroom then placed her body in a bathtub before slitting her throat and stabbing her several times.
Gentry’s father would later discover the body after dropping his son off at a girlfriend’s house.
The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County says Gentry later admitted to first degree murder. On February 14, Gentry was sentenced to life with all but 25 years suspended. Prosecutors say he will not be eligible for parole until 20 years of those 25 have been served.