Fugitive Arrested at Hollybrook Apartments in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Officers arrested a wanted man after executing a search warrant at Hollybrook Apartments.
The Laurel Police Department says on Jan. 22, around 7:45 p.m., officers were on "Directed Patrol" shift when they saw 23-year-old Daniel Stanley, of Dover, entering an apartment at Hollybrook Apartments on Pasture Lane.
According to Laurel Police, "Directed Patrol" officers patrol high-crime areas and focus on located wanted subjects and deterring violent crimes.
- Identity Theft (Class D Felony)
- Theft Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor)
Additionally, police say he had two active Violation of Probation warrants from the Kent County Superior Court and the New Castle County Family Court.
Officers reportedly failed to make contact with Stanley at the apartment and stayed outside while another officer obtained a search warrant. Upon executing the search warrant, police say Stanley was located hiding in a bedroom closet.
Authorities say Stanley was taken into custody without further incident and transported to Laurel Police Department for processing.
Stanley was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $2,500 unsecured bail before being transferred to the Department of Corrections Violation of Probation Center.
Anyone with information about these incidents or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.