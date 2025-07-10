STEVENSVILLE, MD - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has announced upcoming full-span closures on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge as maintenance and replacement work is conducted in the coming days.
The span closures and changed traffic patterns are planned to take place July 13 - July 19, weather permitting.
MDTA says the first closure is scheduled for the westbound span Sunday, July 13, from midnight to 5 a.m. for preservation work. During the closure, officials say two-way traffic will operate on the eastbound span.
Then, starting Monday, July 14, the eastbound span will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Wednesday, July 16. On July 17, the eastbound closures are scheduled for 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., and then Saturday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. MDTA says these nighttime closures allow for deck removal and replacement as part of the eastbound bridge deck replacement project. Traffic patterns will be shifted to allow two-way traffic on the westbound span.
Finally, MDTA says one lane of the eastbound span may be closed Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for work. Two-way traffic will operate on the westbound span.
MDTA advises drivers to travel during off-peak hours, which they say are the following:
Friday – eastbound before 9 a.m. & after 8 p.m. and westbound before 9 a.m. & after 7 p.m.
Saturday – eastbound before 7 a.m. & after 7 p.m. and westbound before 9 a.m. & after 7 p.m.
Sunday – eastbound before 10 a.m. & after 7 p.m. and westbound before 11 a.m. & after 10 p.m.
“The MDTA urges motorists to drive with caution and obey all traffic-control devices and lane-control signals. Headlights are required at all times on the bridge,” officials said. “Lane closures are subject to change and closure times are dependent on traffic volumes and other work variables.”