MILFORD, Del.- The future of the Home of Brave Foundation could be in jeopardy as one of their funding sources has evaporated.
The foundation acts as a transitional housing program and cares for veterans throughout Delaware.
Home of the Brave Executive Director, Heather Travitz, said their funding has recently been cut by 40 percent, which amounts to about $240,000 per year.
The budget cuts are because a federal relief program which launched during the pandemic, known as the CARES Act, expired on May 12, 2023.
Travits tells WBOC pre-pandemic funding is no longer sufficient to keep the foundation afloat.
"The funding expiring has really taken a toll on both our financial outlook here and also our ability to support our veterans," she said. "Since the pandemic, the acute nature of substance abuse in veterans as well as mental health has only gotten worse."
LaQuan Brice and Darryl Olden are two veterans who receive support from the foundation. They say they can feel the effects of budget cuts.
"We've had to tighten our belts as well with the cooking," said Olden. "At one time you could just go in there and cook what you want but now you have to be a little more responsible."
Travitz said as inflation continues to raise prices on almost everything, it has become difficult to carry out their mission.
"Look at the cost of a gallon of milk," she said. "Costs everywhere have risen and we don't have the funding we need to make sure that are providing the level of care the veterans deserve."
Travitz plans to continue searching for funding, and said she wants to avoid adding financial stress to the veterans they currently serve.
"We pride ourselves on what we do for our veterans and we are looking for other funding avenues just to make ends meet."
She explained how the foundation is also cutting costs in other areas to ensure the veterans can still get the assistance they need.
"A lot of these guys fought in wars and they put their lives on the line," said Olden. "They deserve to come back to something."
The Home of the Brave Foundation striving to be brave in the face of financial uncertainty.