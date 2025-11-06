SALISBURY, Md. - The needed funding for the Waterside Park renovations was secured at the Nov. 3 City Council Meeting. A $165,000 transfer from city funds was approved to fulfill the remaining balance needed to meet the $650,000 renovation needs.
"Waterside Park services a lot of people in that corridor, and it's essentially a playground in an open an area, but it doesn't have any facilities there," said Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor. "This will give them some bathroom facilities and a covered area to kind of expand the use of the park."
While the equipment at the park is not in the best shape, the renovation will be focusing on adding restroom facilities and a pavilion. The park sits on Fitzwater Street, next to a church that will also benefit from the renovations.
"There'll be a pavilion area so you'll be able to cook out and, you know, hang out and, you know, rest out of the sun in the event that you're playing basketball or doing whatever," said Taylor. "So it's a it's a good thing for the folks that go to the church there, and also the people that go to the park there and live around that area."
Mayor Taylor says he expects the renovation to begin in January 2026, with completion expected around March.