SALISBURY, MD - The Fire Department announced that Lt. Bryan Lewis has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Captain ahead of his funeral.
The City of Salisbury says Captain Bryan Lewis's funeral will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Emmanuel Church on Beaglin Park Drive. Officials say visitation times will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with service starting at 1 p.m. Captain Lewis's burial will reportedly follow in Bivalve, Maryland.
The city says there will be food and fellowship after the burial at the Westside Volunteer Fire Department in Bivalve.
In a Facebook post, the Salisbury Fire Department announced Lewis's posthumous promotion to Captain, honoring his 18 years of service to the city and the impact he left on the department and his community.