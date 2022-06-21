SALISBURY, Md.- The funeral will be held today for Wicomico County Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty.
Hilliard's funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church at 217 Beaglin Dr. in Salisbury. There will be a public viewing at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hilliard, 42, was shot Sunday night, June 12, in Pittsville, Md., while trying to take a fugitive into custody who had been wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Austin Davidson of Delmar, Md., was taken into custody following a two-hour manhunt and remains held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center while awaiting trial on first- and second-degree murder and related charges.
Hilliard, a 16-year law enforcement veteran and University of Maryland Eastern Shore graduate, was described by colleagues as a husband and father of three who was an “exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County.”
Timeline
Maryland State Police said Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, located at West Road in Salisbury, Maryland to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. and will travel the following route where there will be temporary road closures:
● West Road to W. Naylor Mill Road
● Right onto W. Naylor Mill Road crossing over MD Route 50 Bypass
● Motorcade will pass the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office
● Cross MD Route 13 onto E. Naylor Mill Road
● Right on Zion Road
● Left on Beaglin Park Drive
● Estimated arrival at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church by 8:45 a.m.
Public viewing of Hilliard will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Attendees are asked if they are experiencing the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to please refrain from attending the ceremony.
The funeral service will begin around 12:30 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour. Emmanuel Wesleyan Church will provide a livestream of the service accessible by visiting YouTube, www.youtube.com/ewc. The service will also be aired on WBOC TV, the WBOC website and news app, and the WBOC Facebook page.
Road Closures
● Beaglin Park Drive between Old Ocean City Road (Route 346) and Ocean Gateway (US Route 50 Business) will be closed starting at 4 a.m.
● Westbound U.S. Route 50 between Route 589 and Friendship Road in Berlin will be closed starting at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., pending the length of the processional motorcade. Follow @MDSP on Twitter and visit https://chart.maryland.gov/ for traffic updates.
There will be electronic sign boards on Old Ocean City Road and Ocean Gateway alerting the general public of the funeral. Troopers, deputies, and police officers will be at various intersections directing traffic into the venue.
At the conclusion of the funeral, there will be an escort of Hilliard to Sunset Cemetery in Berlin, Md. The motorcade will travel the following route where there will be the following temporary road closures:
● Left onto Beaglin Park Drive
● Left onto MD Route 50 Business
● Travel EB on MD Route 50 crossing from Wicomico County into Worcester County
● Left onto Seahawk Road (Berlin)
● Right onto Grays Corner Road
● Right into Sunset Cemetery
The interment will be open to the public. Parking will be limited at the cemetery.