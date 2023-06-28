BERLIN, Md. -- Change to Heron Park, specifically the abandoned warehouse on the property, is inevitable. What will end up on the roughly 20 acre plot however is still unclear.
"There's three parcels involved, the vast majority of the park would be retained for a nature trail and town ownership," said Jay Knerr, a Berlin Councilmember.
There are currently two offers on the table. One is to build homes on the land, the other is for a commercial retail space. Town officials appear to be leaning towards the latter.
Gillis Gilkerson Contracting has proposed the land be used for a mixed-use commercial property. Town officials told WBOC they like the idea, but want neighbors on board as well. It's why negotiations continue to stall as Berlin leaders look for more input.
"There's a lot to consider, the cost involved, who's going to pay for what, the road, the infrastructure, so we still have a lot to do before we get there," said Knerr.
When you walk into Heron Park, you're met with an eyesore. An abandoned warehouse, littered with stains and broken windows. Walk a little farther though, past the warehouse, pavement and rocky trail, and you're met with a park full of wildlife and ponds.
Palmer Gillis with Gillis Gilkerson, said they want to make sure the area occupied by the warehouse is as pleasing to the eye as the 44 acres of nature. Pointing to a printed out draft, Gillis laid out some of their plans.
"This reflects a public way with sidewalks, bike trail, pedestrian trail, this reflects a public entertainment venue," said Gillis.
Gillis Gilkerson has made an offer to the tune of $1.7 million. With the hopes of demolishing portions of the warehouse, turning it into an area usable for the public along with retail space.
Before anything happens though, Knerr said a lot more discussions need to be had.
"Is that the right price or can we do better?" said Knerr. "I don't know, again things to explore."
In the name of exploration, the town has extended the negotiation period until the end of this year. Ultimately, the town does not have to sell. But by June of next year, they do have to take advantage of a half-a-million dollar grant to tear down the building.
"We either aid Palmer in taking down portions of the building, or if that contract doesn't go through, then the town can use it to take down the building and use the land for other purposes," said Knerr.
Other purposes like a skatepark or amphitheater. Two things Gillis said they would include if awarded the contract.
"All the things the public has said they wanted to do, we want to do too," said Gillis.
The town has been in contract negotiations for over a year and even have one written up. Still, town officials said they are in no rush and want to do their due diligence before making a decision.