SALISBURY, Md. - Overlooking the Wicomico River in Salisbury stands a sentinel.
In fact, literally a sentinel at one point. The building at 115 South Division Street was built in 1928 and housed the Salisbury Fire Department Headquarters and kept downtown safe for 80 years.
"When you situated downtown here, you were close to the public," said retired Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Records, who served at the station for 29 years. "They would come in more frequently, they would see you. You were very visible in this location. We always loved it."
Since the Salisbury Fire Department left the building after its apparatus became too large and cumbersome for the facility, there have been a series of occupants, and the current occupants are planning to leave.
Katharine Smith, owner of SBY Home downtown, expects the site to attract a good deal of attention from prospective tenants.
"I think the location is prime, with having the water right there," Smith said. "It'd be great to see a brewery come downtown, or some other kind of restaurant. It'd even be a wonderful art space as well."
There's been lots of economic activity going on downtown, with the Ross student apartment project nearing completion, and the Unity Square project being proposed.
But some downtown residents would like to see the building returned to community service.
"[I'd like to see] a daycare center for the women and children," said Sedric Taylor of Salisbury. "They already got some churches and daycares already in Salisbury, but they need another daycare downtown."
Whatever moves into the building, downtown neighbors hope it becomes a safe and vibrant addition to the community.
"With whatever is going to happen in that building, I just hope that the community can come together and stay to build downtown up and keep it protected," said Elizabeth Rogers of Two Scoops Ice Cream and Waffles.
While the future of the former fire department building remains uncertain, neighbors are encouraged to talk to their city councilpersons with their thoughts and concerns.
And if downtown's development momentum can keep going, then this building which has stood for a century will stand sentinel for a century more.