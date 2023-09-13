GALESTOWN, Md. - The Town of Galestown has released the results of their town election held yesterday.
THe Dorchester County town holds elections every two years in September, according to the Maryland Manual, with three commission positions up for grabs in yesterday’s referendum.
The Galestown Town Clerk confirmed with WBOC that current Mayor and Town Commission President Ronald James secured a victory and will now serve his eighth term.
Incumbent Kay Littleton reportedly also saw a victory, winning a second term on the Commission.
Finally, town council newcomer Linda James won a spot among Galestown’s leadership.