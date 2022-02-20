MILLSBORO, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a garage fire that happened Saturday night in Millsboro.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the fire started shortly after 8 p.m. at 25462 Guinea Hollow Rd. When crews arrived they saw flames coming out of the garage, spreading toward the home.
Several fire departments were called to assist including the Lewes Fire Department and Millsboro Fire Company.
According to the Delaware Fire Marshal, no injuries were reported.
Damages were estimated to be $80,000.
The fire's origin and cause remain under investigation by the Fire Marshal.