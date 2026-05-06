Gas prices rise across Delmarva, impacting drivers and local businesses

Gas prices continue to climb across Delmarva, with drivers paying well over four dollars a gallon at many stations, and businesses saying they’re also feeling the effects through higher delivery and shipping costs.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas now sits above $4, with prices in Maryland at $4.45, Delaware at $4.26, and Virginia at $4.29. That’s up more than a dollar compared to late February, when prices were closer to $2.82 to $2.98 across the region.
At Salisbury Pizza, employees like Nicole Gassaway say the rising fuel costs could lead to an increase in delivery fees for people ordering takeout.
“We haven't done it yet,” Gassaway said. “We've just been talking about it probably be…maybe a dollar or so.”
Gassaway says the increases in fuel costs go beyond just expenses — they could also affect customer traffic.
“People aren't going to come in or, you know, want to come out to eat or anything like that because it's just too expensive,” Gassaway told WBOC.
Sonya Trader of Sonya’s Floral Boutique says shipping and vendor surcharges have also continued to rise as fuel prices remain elevated.
“It's gone up a couple of dollars every time, but the surcharge is also gone up a couple of dollars,” Trader said.
Janitza Rivera of Salisbury says the higher prices are forcing her to adjust how she budgets.
“I've cut down other bills to make sure I have at least to manage everything, including gas,” Rivera said.
Dave Schiddenton says the change has been dramatic compared to past prices at the pump.
“I go back to the days when it was $0.21 a gallon… it's nothing but rise,” Schiddenton said.
Heather Malchow of Salisbury says everyday work tasks are becoming more expensive to complete.
“I come in and take files to the board. So I'm using personal gas. So it's definitely a challenge,” Malchow said.
Despite the increases, there was a small bit of relief in the market. Crude oil prices fell about seven dollars a barrel Wednesday, reaching their lowest level in a week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That drop could eventually help ease prices at the pump if it continues.