BERLIN, Md. -- On September 6th, Conor Pellinger's picture will be featured on the jumbotron in Times Square. Pellinger is just one of 500 people who will share the spotlight in one of New York City's busiest areas.
It's all part of the National Down Syndrome Society's Buddy Walk.
On Friday, we talked with Conor and his family ahead of his big appearance in The Big Apple.
"Hi WBOC!" said an excited Conor, staring directly into the camera.
It was his formal hello to the people of Delmarva, and it was a great example of Conor's heartwarming personality.
"He's the best brother in the world," said Will Pellinger. "He's very energetic and friendly."
Conor's energy certainly shows up when he's playing sports. Outside of their Berlin home, Conor and his family tossed a frisbee around. They also kicked a soccer ball across a freshly-mowed, morning-dew-laden stretch of grass.
Conor gave an emphatic countdown as he geared up to kick the soccer ball with all his might.
"3...2...1... give it up for Conor Pellinger!" he said.
In just over a week, Conor will take that energy to New York City for the Buddy Walk, and while he's been there before, this year's trip will be extra special.
"What they do every year is they ask you to submit a photo, and out of 2,500, submissions, 500 were chosen," said Donna Pellinger.
Conor now finds himself among that 500. It took some determination to get here, though.
"Oh, we were very excited because we've submitted; this was probably the sixth year that we submitted," said Donna.
The goal of the walk is to spread awareness for people with Down syndrome and break down any barriers or stigmas associated with special needs.
"When it comes to Down syndrome, I mean, sometimes people, when something is different than them, they're hesitant to get to know that person who might be different," said Tom Pellinger.
Well, here at WBOC, we can confidently say it was a privilege to meet Conor and hang out with him and his family on Friday. We wish them the best of luck in New York City!
If you would like to help Conor's team for the buddy walk, you can do so here.