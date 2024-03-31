GEORGETOWN, DE– Delaware State Police (DSP) arrested 24-year-old Lester Alcantara, of Bridgeville, following a burglary investigation.
The investigation began March 1, when troopers responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Widgeon Road at approximately 7:21 p.m.
Police determined an unknown suspect had entered the home through a bedroom window, knocked items over and stolen money, before fleeing.
Troopers managed to recover latent fingerprints at the scene, linking the alleged crime to Alcantara. DSP obtained a warrant and conducted an arrest on March 29, at which time officers say Alcantara was found to have approximately 31 oxycodone pills concealed in his beltline.
Alcantara was turned over to DSP Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,000 secured bond for the following charges:
Burglary Second Degree (Felony)
Theft Greater than $1500 (Felony)
Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia