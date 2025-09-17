GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual Constitution Day ceremony on Sept. 17 at the Georgetown Town Hall to commemorate the signing of that founding document back in 1787.
There were people in traditional late-1700s-style clothing and many speakers, including Georgetown mayor Bill West.
"It's important to do this every year because the Constitution is a main piece of paper that was developed for the country and we need to get back to following that," said Mayor West. "We need to get back to the guidelines of treating people right and safety, and becoming one."
Delaware was the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution in December of 1787, and Maryland followed suit in April of 1787. Virginia ratified the document in June of 1788.