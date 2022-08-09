GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local leaders marked the completion of the $19.1 million project on Tuesday. The Georgetown East Gateway project include more turn lanes, signal enhancements, pavement resurfacing and bike lanes. This project began in spring 2020. Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski was joined today by U.S. Senator Tom Carper along with other Delaware government officials.
"When you look at the amount of growth we are seeing down here in Sussex County, especially in this area with all the different entities, that are expanding, we knew we had to tackle this intersection," said Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "The East Gateway project was a perfect example of combining safety improvements with pedestrian and bicyclist access."
“Federal programs like this one are fiercely competitive and focus on performance and outcomes, rather than earmarks with no accountability,” said Senator Carper. “This project is deserving of this federal funding – not only is it a safer intersection, but there is now better accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as an improved area to attract and grow business.”
Ground was broken in May on another significant Georgetown infrastructure project, the relocation of Park Avenue, with completion of phase 1 expected in early 2024.