GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Georgetown Fire Company Fire Police Officer was critically injured while directing traffic for a separate crash Monday night.
Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Nov. 3, around 8:36 p.m., at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Shingle Point Road. Investigators say the 78-year-old fire police officer was standing in the eastbound lane near his vehicle, with emergency lights on and wearing reflective gear, when he was hit by a Honda Accord heading east.
The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old man from Georgetown, was not injured, police said. The fire police officer was flown to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.