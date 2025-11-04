Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&