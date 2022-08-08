GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Georgetown Historical Society is speaking out about calls to remove the confederate battle flag that flies on the property of the Marvel Museum.
In 2005, the Historical Society made a deal with the Sons of Confederate Veterans to fly the flag.
In a statement Monday the GHS said, "Consistent with our mission, on or about 2005 we issued a mutual invitation to both representatives of Delaware Union and Confederate veterans to erect a monument honoring each of those Delawareans who demonstrated valor in battle toward the ultimate sacrifice that shaped our history in the late War Between The States prosecuted between 1861-1865."
Last month, the flag was the center of debate over funding to the GHS from the town. It was originally denied, but was later approved after the town council decided to make a committee to address the concerns of the people and decide the future of the flag.
The organization went on to say, "While there are monuments honoring those who joined the Federal armies at Getteysburg and Sharpsburg, no memorial to Delaware’s Confederate history exists in their struggle seeking independence, other than ours. Memorials of accuracy in history don’t always generate universal acceptance or endorsement. Our Society appropriately gave its word of binding commitment to SCV, allowing them."
The GHS says they have no plans to remove the flag.
"The GHS intends to keep its word to SCV, particularly on the choice of flags to adorn the Memorial, and call on all citizens of good character and good faith to commit to the environment of unity, pluralism, and tolerance demonstrated at the unveiling on May 12, 2007, allowing those who chose to honor their dead to do so with respect for their election, all in furtherance of the advancement of education and history that defines the noble object of GHS," the statement went on to say.