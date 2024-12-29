MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown man following a vehicle theft and pursuit in Sussex County.
Delaware State Police say on Friday, December 27th, at approximately 6:30 a.m., troopers were called to a residence in the 32000 block of Shoppes at Long Neck Boulevard in Millsboro for a reported vehicle theft.
DSP say the owner of the vehicle had started it to warm it up before leaving for work and briefly went back inside their home. When the owner returned to their car, it was stolen, along with personal items inside the vehicle.
Later that day, around 12 p.m., members of the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Governors Task Force located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at the entrance to Pot Nets Lakeside.
The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Keemie Adkins of Georgetown, initially stopped but then fled, "driving aggressively and committing multiple traffic violations."
The pursuit was called off when the Delaware State Police Aviation Section began tracking the vehicle.
DSP says "Adkins eventually abandoned the moving vehicle in Avalon Woods, causing it to crash into a tree, while a passenger remained inside."
Nearby troopers and an officer from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control apprehended Adkins after a brief foot chase. There were no injuries reported from the crash.
An investigation revealed that Adkins had picked up his friend, a 41-year-old Georgetown man, earlier that morning. The passenger had asked Adkins to stop the vehicle during the pursuit but was not allowed to exit.
According to state police, a search of the vehicle uncovered "drug paraphernalia and two baggies of suspected heroin."
A check of Adkins' driving record revealed a suspended and revoked driver’s license.
Adkins was arrested, taken to Troop 7, and charged with the following:
Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
Resisting Arrest
Possession of a Controlled/ Counterfeit Substance
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia– 2 counts
Multiple traffic offenses
DSP say he was also charged with the following offenses associated with the theft of the vehicle:
Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Theft Under $1500 – 2 counts
Adkins was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $15,440 cash bond for charges related to the pursuit, and $4,000 unsecured bond for charges related to the stolen vehicle.