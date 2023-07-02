Georgetown Man Arrested on DUI and Resisting Arrest Charges

MILLSBORO, Del. - A Georgetown man is facing felony charges following a traffic stop.
Delaware State Police say on July 2 around 12:12 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a car speeding on eastbound Mount Joy Road near Oak Street. The trooper also reportedly saw the car swerve off the road and into the grass after it turned onto southbound Hollyville Road.
State police say the trooper stopped the car and contacted the driver, identified as 23-year-old Miguel Santos-Chavez of Georgetown. The trooper reportedly smelled alcohol coming from Santos-Chavez’s breath and detected signs of impairment.
Authorities say when the trooper tried to take Santos-Chavez into custody for DUI, he began running away into a field. Troopers say Santos-Chavez fell as they chased him, and he began flailing and actively resisting arrest on the ground. Santos-Chavez was taken into custody a short time later.
Santos-Chavez, who initially gave the trooper a false name and birthday during the traffic stop, was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
- Criminal Impersonation
- Criminal Mischief
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Traffic offenses
Santos-Chavez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,100 cash bond.