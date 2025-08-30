GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Sussex County on Aug. 19.
According to the Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. when a Honda Pilot was traveling east on Hardscrabble Road, east of Tyndall Road. Police say, for reasons under investigation, the Honda left the road and entered a ditch. The vehicle then "traveled along the ditch, struck a tree, causing it to overturn several times before striking a second tree."
State police say the driver, 29-year-old Marco Lobos-Simaj, of Georgetown, Delaware was taken to a local hospital for critical injuries. He died on August 27 as a result of those injuries sustained in the crash.
The Delaware State Police are still investigating this crash. They ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at (302) 703-3269.