GEORGETOWN, DE -- A car crash into the Georgetown Circle early Sunday morning has led town officials to consider measures to prevent future accidents and damages.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West says Sunday's crash is one of six similar incidents to happen since the start if 2023.
In that accident, the driver, 50-year-old Daniel Jay Tansky, of Millsboro, plowed through the Circle, striking a sign and fire hydrant. Tansky faces several chargers, and the town faces thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Charlie Koskey, who has owned a business on the Circle for more than two decades, says with such incidents happening more frequently, he worries about someone getting hurt.
"The town has done some things to improve safety as far as putting the bollards in, but they don't seem to be particularly effective at this point," says Koskey. "Perhaps the town can reevaluate what the needs are. It's all about safety, keeping the public safe."
Mayor West says the town plans to ask DelDOT to raise the height of the curb around the circle to 18 inches, making it more difficult to drive onto the grass.
"If DelDOT doesn't want that to happen, we've talked about digging out around the bollards and pouring cement all the way back of them and in front of them and securing them in cement, so when somebody hits them, they're going to stop," says West.
With an increase in speeding and distracted drivers, West says officials are also considering rumble strips and flashing lights near the four entrances to the circle.
When asked about considering law enforcement as a potential solution, Mayor West says the town's police department is short in manpower, but is trying to make officers more visible in the community.