GEORGETOWN, DE - With Election Day having come and gone, organizers in Sussex County are preparing for the return of the bi-annual Return Day on Thursday.
The Return Day tradition, which organizers told WBOC dates back 212 years, involves traditions in which candidates across Delaware's political spectrum will come together to bury the hatchet: literally.
When WBOC stopped by the event preparation on Wednesday, the stages were being set, and the ox was being roasted.Some neighbors, excited for tomorrow's parade, set lawn chairs out early along the circle.
Sussex County Return Day Committee members told WBOC that the festival's traditions are about coming together after an election. However, Return Day Vice President Jim Bowden said the modern political climate has given the day a new lens.
"[The political climate] has been contentious for many years," Bowden said. "We've seen it for about six return days now. It's gotten a little bit harder to get people to agree."
Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick said that the space does offer space for disagreement.
"We've had protestors in the past, and we do have an area set up to ensure folks have their right to their first amendment," Dvornick said. "And an opportunity for them to protest in the sight of various political elements that might be here."
The town manager also told WBOC that the long-standing tradition is about setting differences aside.
"I think it shows that we're all concerned about things that are important to everybody," Dvornick said. "It's no longer 'us-them' or 'this is my way or somebody else's way'. It's our way."
Vice President Jim Bowden shared similar sentiments.
"The idea that the people who are directly involved, the politicians, are willing to shake hands, smile, and treat people just like regular human beings," Bowden said. "Regardless of who won the election they come together and say 'Let's be friends again'."
Thursday's parade will kick off at 1:30 pm. Following the parade, WBOC's own Hunter Landon will be the master of ceremonies.
Those interested in more information,or about the other events happening over the next two days,can visit the Return Day website for more details.