GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA says their staff and volunteers gave their shelter pets a special Thanksgiving feast this morning, Nov. 27, after the Kenny Family Foundation donated food and supplies.
Shelter officials say the dogs enjoyed turkey, potatoes, sweet potatoes, vegetables, and a whipped cream treat. The cats were served tuna, chicken, vegetables, and other special cat-friendly foods.
“It’s inspiring to see this Thanksgiving tradition that was born at our West Chester location and has been carried on by our dedicated volunteers for years, expand across all of our locations so every dog and cat gets some extra love on this holiday," said Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb. "We're so grateful for the support we have again this year..."
The Georgetown shelter is located at 22918 Dupont Boulevard. The typical shelter hours are Tues.-Fri. 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.