GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 17-year-old teen of Georgetown, for drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Delaware State Police say just before 2 a.m., a trooper on patrol on Rt. 113 in the area of Wilson Rd. saw a red Toyota Yaris going northbound with an expired registration. The car was pulled over, and the trooper immediately smelled an odor of alcohol and saw signs of impairment from the 21-year-old driver.
During the traffic stop, the front seat passenger was seen discarding marijuana outside of the car. The trooper recovered about 4.82 grams of marijuana and took the front seat passenger into custody. While placing the teen under arrest the trooper learned he was in possession of a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number.
Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to Troop 4 where they were each charged with the following crimes:
17-year-old:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Juvenile (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
The 17-year-old was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Stevenson House on $30,100 secured bond.
The 21-year-old male was charged with DUI and multiple traffic violations.