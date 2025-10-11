Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Sunday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM EDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&