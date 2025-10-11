GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police announced they arrested a 20-year-old Georgetown woman on Oct. 10 for multiple felonies involving a weapon after a road rage incident.
Delaware State Police officials say around 11:30 a.m., troopers went to Dupont Boulevard and Shortly Road after a report of a road rage incident involving a gun.
Police say a GMC Yukon pulled up alongside another car, and they say the driver of the Yukon pulled out a handgun before continuing on Dupont Boulevard. The victim was a 49-year-old man from Houston, Delaware, according to police.
Troopers and officials from the Millsboro Police Department patrolled the area and found the suspect near the intersection of Laurel Road and Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro.
Police say they pulled her over for a traffic stop and identified her as Melleca Butler. They say a consent search of the car was done and police found an unloaded handgun hidden between the driver's seat and the center console.
They say according to a computer search, Butler was not licensed to own a concealed gun.
She was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)