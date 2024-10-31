Police Lights Generic

GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect in an overnight assault in Georgetown that left a woman with minor injuries.

According to investigators, at about 10:30 p.m. on October 30th, the victim was pulling into her driveway on Sandhill Road when she noticed a car parked on the side of the road. The woman went to check on the car, according to police, and was then attacked by an unknown man. Police say the victim used a flashlight taser to defend herself before the suspect fled.

Police say they met with the victim at a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Delaware State Police continue their investigation into the assault and ask anyone who may have information to contact them at 302-856-5850.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

