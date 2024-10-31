GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect in an overnight assault in Georgetown that left a woman with minor injuries.
According to investigators, at about 10:30 p.m. on October 30th, the victim was pulling into her driveway on Sandhill Road when she noticed a car parked on the side of the road. The woman went to check on the car, according to police, and was then attacked by an unknown man. Police say the victim used a flashlight taser to defend herself before the suspect fled.
Police say they met with the victim at a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.
Delaware State Police continue their investigation into the assault and ask anyone who may have information to contact them at 302-856-5850.