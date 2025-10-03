SHOTS FIRED GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a Georgia woman in connection to a shooting on Thursday.

Authorities say they were called to a parking lot on Bay Road in Dover on reports of a shooting at about 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police say they learned Latasha Bryant, 37, of Georgia, was arguing with the victims over property when she shot at them. Luckily, police say no injuries occurred. 

Bryant then fled the scene. According to Dover Police, she was later stopped on Thursday afternoon by Virginia State Police on I-95 near Richmond, Va. Bryant was arrested and is being held in Virginia awaiting extradition to Delaware on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Reckless Endangering First Degree(2x)

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you