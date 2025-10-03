DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a Georgia woman in connection to a shooting on Thursday.
Authorities say they were called to a parking lot on Bay Road in Dover on reports of a shooting at about 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police say they learned Latasha Bryant, 37, of Georgia, was arguing with the victims over property when she shot at them. Luckily, police say no injuries occurred.
Bryant then fled the scene. According to Dover Police, she was later stopped on Thursday afternoon by Virginia State Police on I-95 near Richmond, Va. Bryant was arrested and is being held in Virginia awaiting extradition to Delaware on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Reckless Endangering First Degree(2x)